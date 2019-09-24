Scientists have talked about the superpowers of green tea
In English University of Surrey, scientists have learned that green tea can help in the fight against the deadly disease. It is reported by MedicalXpress.
It turned out that the natural antioxidant EGCG, found in green tea, is effective in the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections.
Epigallocatechin helps to restore the activity of an antibacterial drug aztreonam. It is used to treat infections caused by microorganism Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
Scientists have found that an antioxidant and an antibiotic together have a much greater positive effect than the two substances separately.
Specialists conducted the appropriate tests on bacterial cultures and larvae big wax moth. It turned out that epigallocatechin enhances the absorption of the pathogenic microorganism to the antibiotic, reducing its resistance to the drug.
