Scientists have trained rats to drive tiny cars
We know that rats can be trained to recognize objects, to press buttons and find their way in the maze. Such experiments are used to study how different brain States affect the cognitive (cognitive) function. However, according to Kelly Lambert (Kelly Lambert), a psychologist from the University of Richmond, these experiments cover only a narrow window cognitive abilities of animals.
Driving instruction
Lambert and her colleagues asked whether rats learn to perform more complex tasks. For example, to learn to operate a moving vehicle. They have designed a tiny car from a clear plastic food container on wheels. The container had an aluminum floor and three copper blocks, performing the functions of the steering wheel. When the rat stood on an aluminium floor and enough copper bars with legs, they closed an electrical circuit. Central bar made the car move forward, left and right contacts was responsible for the turns.
The experiment involved six females and eleven male rats. The animals were trained to drive in a rectangular arena with an area of 4 square meters. First for the movement of the vehicle, rats were rewarded cereal Froot Loops. Then began to place the flakes at some distance from the machine. The rat could not get out of the car, but was able to get to the Goodies, drove up close to him. Gradually, scientists have placed the cereal in ever more remote corners of the arena. Rats, in response perfected his driving skills, quickly learning to maneuver and to adjust the course of machine:
“They learned how to drive and mastered the skills of driving, which has never previously owned to get your reward”, says Lambert.
The psychological effect
Learning to drive relaxed rats. The researchers assessed this by measuring the levels of two hormones: cortisol, a marker of stress, and DHEA, which counteracts stress. The ratio of DHEA and cortisol in feces of rats has varied in the learning process.
This discovery echoes the results of previous work Lambert. Then the scientists also found that rats become less tense when master complex tasks, like digging up buried food. According to Lambert, due to the fact that rats, just like people, feel a sense of satisfaction when you master a new skill.
In confirmation of this idea, the team found that rats that ran the machine themselves, had lower levels of DHEA and were less tense than rats, which carried as passengers in cars with a remote control.
Why is it important
First, the experiment is extremely interesting in itself. According to Lambert, the fact that rats are able to control the transport, showing an increase in the neuroplasticity of their brain. Simply put, these animals are capable of a very flexible and resourceful to meet new challenges. “I think rats are a lot smarter than most people thinks about them. Moreover, most of the animals can be smarter than we think, in some unique way”, says Lambert.
Second, the results of this experiment in the future, researchers may replace traditional tests with a maze of more complex tasks using driving. These tests are conducted to study how different state of the brain affect motor skills, orientation in space and motivation for the subject. Experiments are invaluable when it comes to the study of Parkinson’s disease, depression or other disorders of the brain. And with more complex tasks they will give more accurate results.
Finally, the experiment demonstrates some interesting relationships that are just like rats, and people. For example, you should pay attention to how the learning of new skills and reduces stress. The conclusion is simple: want to feel good and relaxed — learn something new.