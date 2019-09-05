Scientists have uncovered the mystery of the Loch ness monster
The mystery of the famous Loch ness monster revealed. A team of scientists under the direction of a reputable Professor Neil Gemmell from new Zealand Otago University, examined DNA samples from 250 samples of water taken in different places of the Scottish Loch ness. Experts came to the conclusion that the traces of a mysterious reptile in the lake do not exist. However, the mysterious creature is not only a figment of the imagination. In reality, the legendary monster could be a giant eel.
DNA eels in the lake were suddenly a great many. The length of these fishes can reach up to six meters. And in some cases it is possible that some eels can grow to even larger sizes. Therefore, according to the newspaper The Sun, it is possible that this fish is mistaken for a prehistoric creature.
At least Gemmel believes this is the most plausible explanation for the fact that people regularly see in the lake, something resembling a snake head on a long neck.
At the same time, the presence of a plesiosaur in the lake he was expelled. Scientists have found DNA of reptiles in their samples.
In total there are more than thousands of testimonies from those who observed the mysterious creature.
The first written mention of a mysterious creature inhabiting the waters of Loch ness, dates back to the VI century.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter