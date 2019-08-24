Scientists have uncovered the secret of success: some people are meant to trick your luck
Psychologists have identified what type of character helps people to succeed in life
There is a logical explanation to the fact why many successful people are classic narcissists. If you believe the results of a new study, people with an exaggerated sense of self-esteem have more success in life.
Researchers from Queen’s University in Belfast observed for 340 students from three different Italian schools in Milan. The study authors emphasize that narcissism often appears as an unwanted behavior, it refers to the dark sides of the human personality next to the psychopathy and Machiavellianism.
However, daffodils are often deeply and sincerely believe that they are the best people around them, and therefore deserve awards. The confidence allows them to tackle major challenges, which they consider as an opportunity for personal growth.
Thus, narcissism is, in a certain proportion, after all, can be called the dignity of the character. Such people are more motivated and successful, they move forward with the cases they manage and the people who obey them.
We will remind, the scientists found, from any manifestations of the ego must get rid of: the advice of psychologists
The ego part of the psyche, good and important thing, if not for him, hardly anyone ever decided on a heroic act
If it does not, it is unlikely that someone was the Creator.
But for some of us its not support, a poison that eats away the ability to work, build relationships and develop. Feel that pain? Here are 7 of the patients manifestations of it. Become aware of them to live happily.