Scientists have unraveled the mystery of female orgasm with rabbit
A group of scientists from the U.S., representing the University of Cincinnati and Yale University have managed to find out some details about the evolutionary nature of the female orgasm. In doing so, the experts helped rabbits and antidepressants, says Moskovskii Komsomolets, citing the results of a study in the journal Proceedings of t he National Academy of Sciences.
The study indicates that the female orgasm is a phenomenon long been attracting the attention not only of psychologists, but also evolutionary biologists. Given the fact that in the animal Kingdom orgasm during intercourse experience only males — they have it precedes ejaculation, while the females, from an evolutionary point of view, in a similar feeling of “not needed”. However, people are one of the very few species who have experiencing orgasm in both sexes.
Experts are still trying to figure out why evolution gave women the opportunity to experience the pleasure of sex, and versions are being fairly diverse. In particular, the results of several (albeit not too large) studies show that orgasm increases a woman’s chances of getting pregnant.
Other scholars argue that the female orgasm could develop as a mechanism that increases the likelihood that a woman will remain faithful to his partner, and his active demonstration, in turn, binds a man to a woman. Finally, it is possible that female orgasm could be a “happy accident” and the result of the physiological similarity of men and women.
Authors of a new scientific work was interested in the suggestion that evolutionary female orgasm is associated with ovulation that occurs in some mammals during copulation. To test this, the experts conducted experiments on animals, known for his “talent” to reproduction, which is observed ovulation during sexual acts.
In the experiment, the scientists were given an antidepressant, which previously was known, dulls the ability of women to orgasm. As it turned out, the same drug at a 30 percent reduced the number of ovulations rabbits compared with the control group. Experts consider that the evidence in favor of what the female orgasm really goes back to more ancient and obviously useful from an evolutionary point of view mechanisms.
