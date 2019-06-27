Scientists: heart can be programmed to a life without oxygen
Scientists from the University of Manchester and the University of North Texas proved that the living heart can be programmed to sustain existence in an environment with low oxygen content. The results of the study were published in a scientific journal .
Scientists came to the conclusion that early exposure to hypoxia during embryonic development in some species of exothermic vertebrates increases tolerance to hypoxia at a later age. A study conducted on turtles have been identified in the biological mechanisms of the heart that help these animals survive up to six months without oxygen.
“Turtles are incredible creatures that can survive for a long time under the ice or at depths where there is little oxygen. We have demonstrated that it is possible to change the degree of tolerance that we have turtles to the environment with low oxygen content, through early exposure to hypoxia during development. Now we hope for the development of epigenetic drugs that can develop resistance to low oxygen content in the hearts of the people”, – told the researcher of the University of Manchester Ilan Ruhr.
Cardiac cells in turtles and humans are anatomically very similar. Therefore, based on the obtained data, the scientists now plan to create a drug that would enable mechanisms to protect the human heart from oxygen deficiency.
Earlier it became known that heart failure is associated with the genes. New data can be important for the development of innovative treatment of heart diseases in humans.