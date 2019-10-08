Scientists: immigration may adversely affect the health of several generations
In the last few years experts in the field of health I am confident that human health can significantly impact a seemingly non-medical factors such as income, housing, education. Professionals say that one of the determining health factors that can affect the family for several generations, is immigration.
Studies show that the health of immigrants overall is better than the natives of the indigenous peoples in industrial countries, including the United States. After 2015, about a quarter of the population of America are immigrants or children of immigrants, writes Medical Express.
But Dr. Ricardo Fernandez, chief physician of medical center of La Clínica del Pueblo serving immigrants in the Washington area, said that the move to a new country can adversely affect health in many ways.
“One of the most obvious factors is that the immigrants here can feel isolated and lonely, he said. They often come without their families, because they avoid prosecution. This journey can be dangerous.”
“All this may lead to higher prevalence of psychological trauma, stress, depression and anxiety — said the expert. All of this can often manifest in complaints of physical: headaches, abdominal pain and so forth.”
For some of them the idea to go to the doctor for an examination or to take the prescription on a medicine, when a person feels well, can be a strange and alien:
“We will give them a cure for diabetes, high cholesterol, or something like that, and then six months later they’ll say, “Oh, I have long ceased to take it. I thought I didn’t need it anymore”.
Fernandez said that many immigrants are too hard and a lot of work that can affect their health.
“Sometimes they work more than one job,’ said the doctor. They are trying to earn more to support other people.”
Fernandez recalls one person who came to him for vitamins because I felt tired.
“He sleeps about 4 hours a day because working two jobs. I explained that the vitamins won’t help him — he is not getting enough sleep,” — said the expert.
The struggle for life may deprive such people of time that could be devoted to sports or healthy cooking, especially if we are talking about the poor immigrants.
“The problem is that some of the most affordable food for poor people in the US are harmful to health,” explains Fernandez.
The difficulties associated with poverty and access to food, is not unique to immigrants, says Ninez Ponce, Professor at the University of California in Los Angeles. But immigrants often face these challenges in combination with such factors as discrimination and political barriers that limit their access to useful programs.
In addition, even basic way of life can be a challenge, said Ponce, who moved to the United States from the Philippines in childhood. Just figure out where to live, where to go to school or where to wash, can be difficult.
“Now imagine how to navigate American health care,” says the Professor.
The system can be blind to the needs of immigrants.
Tu Kuah, chief Deputy of administration Asian health services, which serves 28,000 patients in Oakland and the Alameda County, California. According to her, some come from places where no one wants to talk about issues such as mental health or cancer.
In addition, there are problems specific to certain crops, which may affect diagnosis and treatment. For example, people who came to the US from Cambodia in the 1970-ies, fled from genocide. Survivors cope not only with the fact that their relatives are no more, but perhaps with long-term mental health problems associated with trauma. The doctor should be aware of these needs, she said.
Such problems can affect people years later, said Kuah, which immigrated from Vietnam as a young girl, and then received his doctorate in epidemiology at the University of California at Berkeley.
“Are you an immigrant or child of an immigrant, you face a lot of trauma between generations. It’s really passed on from generation to generation,” she says.
A key step, according to Kuah, may be the understanding that the assistance of immigrants was beneficial to all. If people are afraid to access services, “we will paying for this for generations,” she said.
Ponce and Kuah noted the need for the provision of translation services, given the problems faced by children who had to translate for their parents at the doctor’s office.
According to Kuah, immigrants are not a drain on society, and research shows that they actually pay into a private insurance system more than they receive.
“Immigrants are very strong, she said. They are so many things to worry about. And they contributed to this country in so many ways… As immigrants or refugees, we have a certain resistance, which can not fully reflect, when people look at dry data.”