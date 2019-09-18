Scientists managed to uncover the secret of the “drunk” beauty
Scientists have discovered why drunk men are less critical about the appearance of women. As it turned out, alcohol dulls the ability to distinguish the asymmetry, so the face seems more symmetrical counterparts and, therefore, attractive.
Such conclusions researchers from the British University Roehampton made after rovedine unusual experiment. They selected 64 student volunteers, as sober, and not quite, and showed them pictures of different girls with symmetrical and asymmetrical features.
Then the researchers asked the participants to say who they liked best. Those of students who were tipsy, beautiful it seemed almost all the girls in the photos, but sober students more closely approached the issue and accurately described all the defects in appearance.