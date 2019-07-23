Scientists named the easiest way to sleep well
Sleep is one of the most important mechanisms for healthy lifestyle and longevity – so what is surprising is the fact that more and more people begin to think about how additional way to improve your sleep factor.
Here is the new research of experts in biology from the University of Texas in Austin on the better sleep showed that taking a warm bath shortly before bedtime is one of the best enabling factors, which can substantially improve the process of sleep, and some individual patterns associated with it. In particular, scholars have illustrated the relationship between the warm bath and muscle relaxation.
A recent study in Texas revealed that taking a warm bath with a temperature of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius is the most significant and effective tool for short-term and long-term improvement of sleep. The study was compiled on more than five thousand previous studies and papers dealing with consideration of factors better sleep.
Receiving a warm bath in this temperature range allows a person the best way to relax the muscle tone and subsequently effectively withdraw the excess heat – because after taking a bath most of the blood concentrated in the legs and arms, thereby diverting the excess heat. This allows, in turn, to normalize breathing and make the heart rate slower – the perfect combination in order to properly and soundly to sleep. In addition, it has been observed that bathing in warm water before bedtime – at least for half an hour – on average reduces the time to fall asleep to ten minutes, which is also very good.
It becomes clear that taking a warm bath or shower, at worst, may be some kind of a universal approach to improving the quality of sleep – on the other hand, some users may not get the same effect, because the study also outlines the importance of combining some other useful habits. So while research is ongoing, but it already illustrates that a warm bath can be a great and safer alternative to different sedative preparations.