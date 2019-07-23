Scientists named the most dangerous product in the world
This product is very fond of Ukrainians and eat it almost daily
Scientists called it the most dangerous in the world and the most unhealthy.
American experts conducted a number of studies and “put paid” in fried potatoes and potato chips, recognizing them as the most dangerous and harmful for the shape and health of a person, writes health edition of Health Affairs.
“Fried potatoes – one of the main products that are most closely associated with weight gain. A bag of chips — one of the worst things that we allow ourselves when trying to lose weight,” said scientists from the United States.
They recalled that the people who are watching their diet and diet should avoid eating these products. The fact is that, the expert explained, the potato has a high calorific value and thus has very low nutritional value.
That is, when people eat potatoes, the hunger he has will disappear only for a short time, and soon again will appear the feeling of hunger.
“In the chips little vitamins and minerals, they retain water and fat on the stomach,” — experts say. They add that the chips and even harmful to health. For example, if you frequently eat them, that is a risk to earn high blood pressure. And this, in turn, can lead to hypertension, stroke and even heart attack.
As previously reported, the intolerance of milk and dairy products will no longer be a problem thanks to science.
In Norway, 1-3% of the population suffers from allergies to milk and dairy products. People with lactose intolerance need an alternative replacement. A researcher from Lund University (Sweden) Eva Thornburg was engaged in the development of potato milk.
“One problem of concern is the enrichment of milk in the potatoes omega-3 essential polyunsaturated fatty acids that are mainly found in oily fish,” said Thornberg.
Omega-3 acids are useful in that they eliminate the negative effects of harmful fatty acids and neutralize the products of oxidation in the human body.
It is technically difficult to convert plant-based creamy product, for example, milk. This is due to the fact that plant proteins are harder to extract than animals.
Thornburg found that the creaminess can be achieved if protein and starch in potatoes to heat up in a certain way and mix with rapeseed oil, rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
According to the scientist, the composition of the potato milk will include a 6% rapeseed oil. This means that the 250 ml milk alternative will cover half your daily value of omega-3. In addition, a new milk product does not contain allergens.
In the future potato milk to be sold as an alternative to regular milk, yoghurt, cream and ice cream.
The drink is already tested in laboratory conditions, so it will probably go on sale very soon.