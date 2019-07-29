Scientists: people around the world are eating plastic
Ecologists are increasingly talking about the fact that our planet is overloaded with plastic waste so that microparticles of plastic are present in the oceanic plankton, insects, fish and birds. However, in that, through food chains the plastic can reach up to our table, hard to believe. However, scientists from the Vienna medical University found a direct proof of this and presented it at a conference of the European society of gastroenterology, writes Live Science.
For their experiment, the doctors invited eight volunteers from different countries of the world: Japan, Russia, Poland, UK, Austria, the Netherlands, Finland and Italy. All participants in the research at the chair found tiny plastic particles. The number was about 20 particles per 10 g of stool. With regard to chemical composition, the experts have found the most polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate used for the manufacture of plastic bottles.
According to the results of the survey revealed that none of the participants did not adhere to a special diet. All volunteers consumed the food that was wrapped in plastic containers or drinking from plastic bottles.
Exactly how the plastic got in their body, scientists are still not completely clear. They suggest that this could occur either through the food chain or through damaged containers. However, the researchers warn that getting plastic in the body through food can cause severe allergic reactions, disorders of the heart, lungs and even the development of malignant tumors.
Given the participants ‘ backgrounds of experience, we can assume that our planet does not remain places where would a person is not eating plastic. The authors hope that this fact will remind mankind about the moderate usage of plastic products, manufacture of which has grown worldwide to 300 megatons per year.