Scientists read the Novgorod birchbark documents with faded ink
Novgorod birchbark documents with faded ink could read scientists of the national research centre (NRC) “Kurchatov Institute” together with colleagues from the Institute of archaeology (IA) RAS. This became possible due to the method of multispectral photography, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Kurchatov Institute.
The results of their work, the researchers presented at the 7th European conference on neutron scattering, which runs from 1 to 5 July in St. Petersburg.
Scientists have studied two of the three known Novgorod birchbark documents Dating from the XIV and XV centuries. In the last century they got the numbers 496 and 1089. Fragments of the badly readable text was able to see using the method of multispectral photography.
“The text was shot on a specially prepared camera without a low pass filter. It allowed to record the reflected infrared light in the range of nanometers and 940-1100 to obtain images of the visible photoluminescence under illumination of ultraviolet light letters” – told the researcher of the Center of ploskosti Institute of archaeology Academy of Sciences Alexander Pahunov.
The researchers found that the texts on birch bark were written in ink. They managed to establish their composition. Digital image processing has increased the stronger contrast between background and text.
“The letters on the letter No. 496 manifested more clearly on the pictures using infrared rays in, it says the implementation of its soot ink. Text letters No. 1089 became more clear when taking pictures of the visible luminescence with subsequent enhancement of color contrast. While the picture in the infrared range letter do not have to read better. This indirectly confirms the absence of soot in the ink,” said Akhunov.
Old Russian birchbark documents – the written monuments of the Ancient Russia of the XI—XV centuries. The first document on the bark of birch was found in Novgorod in 1951. According to archaeologists that in the cultural layer of the city of XI-XV centuries is hidden about 20 thousand birch-bark letters discovered so far, only 5-6%.
