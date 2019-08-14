Scientists said that the iconic singer Ozzy Osbourne is a mutant
After analyzing the DNA of the legendary British rock singer-songwriter and one of the founders of the iconic band Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, the researchers of Indiana University has officially recognized the star mutant.
It is reported by Ukrainian PRAVDA with reference to the publication New York Post.
After studying the DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, scientists from Indiana University have identified a rare genetic mutation. It allowed the artist to survive long enthusiasm for drugs and alcohol.
According to experts, due to mutations in 70-year-old Ozzy Osbourne was able to absorb a tremendous amount of alcohol and drugs, and live to a ripe old age, as she made him resistant to them. At the same time scientists found that the mutation was the cause of the thrust to this way of life.
Professor bill Sullivan even included the case of Osborn in his book “Nice to meet you: genes, bacteria and the curious forces that make us who we are.”
“Ozzy is definitely a genetic mutant,” says bill Sullivan. According to the Professor, in the human genes have different predispositions: to sweet, coffee, some sexual, and even political preferences.
“After all these years when we thought that they act by themselves, we realized that most, if not all, in our behavior is not our desire,” he radomirov Sullivan.