Scientists: Some vitamins provoke the development of cancer
Research over the years has shown that water-soluble vitamins B and C are eventually eliminated from the body with urine, and in large quantities do not cause harm. Experts of the nutrition Institute at the University clinic Schleswig-Holstein refuted the results of the old studies and declared that certain vitamins can trigger the development of lung cancer.
First of all, we are talking about the majority of vitamins of group B. According to scientists, the risk group includes smokers with great experience. During their study, experts analyzed 20 scientific works devoted to the search for relationships between the development of lung cancer and the high content of vitamin B12 in the blood. Scientists were shocked by their findings. It turned out, the higher the level of vitamin B12 in the blood, the greater the risk of developing lung cancer.
Thanks to genetic analysis has established that some types of genes contribute to the increase of B12 in the blood. You need to remember – the risk of cancer increases if to take large doses of B12. The researchers emphasized that if smokers will get more than 55 mcg of this vitamin, the risk of developing lung cancer will increase by 4 times.