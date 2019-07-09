Scientists: the world begins a new epidemic. Loneliness
Experts told, what threatens social isolation and how to get out of it.
Oddly enough, in our time, when there is Internet, Skype and by clicking a few buttons on your smartphone, you can contact at any point of the globe, the problem of loneliness is becoming more serious. According to scientists, the number of people who consider themselves lonely, is growing significantly. And it’s not just the older generation who have left children and grandchildren. One recent study of European sociologists have shown that among young people who are actively using the social networks and messengers, more and more people feel lonely. In England a few years ago there was even a special Ministry of being alone.
When life turns into social isolation, the consequences and how to avoid adverse consequences?
MORE DIFFICULT TO CURE THAN FROM MANY DISEASES
The researchers analyzed medical records of nearly 3 million people of all ages. And found out that loneliness is an additional high risk to life and health. While developed social relationships positively affect health and increase the chances of longevity.
Loneliness and social isolation are more dangerous than the obesity epidemic, which is also observed worldwide — to such conclusion the group of researchers from Brigham young University (USA).
Their colleagues, researchers at Harvard University, examined data on two million patients from 2004 to 2008 were supplied to the various Oncology diagnoses. It turned out that the presence of her husband (wife) by as much as 20% reduces mortality compared with those who do not have a pair. Moreover, the scientists found that for a number of types of cancer support a sick spouse can be even more important for survival than chemotherapy.
Similar results showed the study and a number of other diseases.
Experts conclude: the destruction of warm and trusting relationships is one of the major causes of health problems. Loneliness increases susceptibility to alcoholism, drug addiction, causes disturbances in nutrition and even reduced physical activity, warn the researchers. And these factors in turn contribute to the development of cancer.
— Isolating themselves from loved ones, breaking off relations, people get sick, — physicians speak. — Start to abuse alcohol, smoke, have sedentary lifestyles and eat poorly. This person may be surrounded by happy customers and employees. But without the warm and supportive relationships in the middle circle of all this is worthless.
HELP US MIRROR NEURONS
Relatively recently, there is such a science, social neuroscience. One of her theories reads as follows: the person needs to see himself not as an isolated organism, as originally associated with other people part of a large neural network. Society resembles a huge brain, where individual people as cells constantly interact with each other, scientists say.
— We relate to other people primarily on the level of emotional contact, — explains the researcher. — Watching another person, even a stranger, can feel what’s happening to him, capable of empathy (of empathy).
In the 90-ies of the last century, a group of neuroscientists from the University of Parma (Italy), headed by Professor Giacomo Rizzolatti, opened the explanation. In experiments scientists specific groups of neurons in the experimental monkeys was activated, not only when the monkey performed an action but also when it watched another monkey performing the same action. These neurons were named mirror. Their existence allowed the Professor Rizzolatti to conclude: “We are social creatures. Our survival depends on understanding the actions, intentions and emotions of others. Mirror neurons help us understand someone else’s mind not only through conceptual reasoning but through direct simulation. Feeling, not thinking”.
Explaining the nature of loneliness and its effects, scientists are turning to the evolution of living nature. Because the organisms evolyutsioniruet not alone, and systems. Within such systems, combined with each other, get more chances for survival. Thus the engine of evolution is not the development of individual properties superiority over someone. And the manifestation of skills for cooperation and communication to achieve a useful result.
— The driving force behind the evolution of cooperation, — said Professor of biology and mathematics at Harvard University, the largest evolutionist Martin Novak.
And that was to work with someone whose behavior to reflect, we need friends. So, we need to get out of isolation.
Five rules of recovery from isolation
To preserve the health, to maintain emotional contact with others, the researchers suggest a list of five things:
- Sit down and describe to yourself: you are dealing with someone who is in the middle and far range. What kind of relationship you have with these people.
- Before to go somewhere and take some action, “sit down on the track.” You need to give yourself the report what’s inside of you going. What processes and conflicts rage in your mind. If there are several conflicting aspirations (it happens quite often) and you do not pay due attention, then there could be problems.
- It is important to frequently ask yourself the question: what is my goal? This allows you to concentrate on your home to correctly configure the perception. Studies show that a person perceives and derives from the reality that it is programmed goal.
- It is important to keep a diary. Write down your work, plans, experiences. Mark, how are your actions and feelings in life that surrounds you.
- To be happy, no need to change others or yourself — you need collaboration and emotional connection.
— The world health organization devoted a special programme to cope with depression as one of the most serious illnesses of our time, — says Dmitry Shamenkov. — The slogan of this program is “let’s talk”. It turned out that a simple conversation with someone close to you will dramatically reduce the number of suicides. Very often it is enough to apply to a person who is close to you, find out how he feels, or to tell something about yourself. Thus we will be able to help him and myself. A sincere interest in the experiences and feelings of another person helps to improve our health. And in General, helps to save the world from anxiety, worries and loneliness.
WHAT ELSE MIGHT WORK
- Still use the social networks. Find there school friends, College friends, nice colleagues, with whom the fate of the spread. Actively communicate, and always keep in mind that is — to bring the friendship from the network in offline. If it is possible, of course. Feel free to invite your “friends” on joint cultural campaign — concerts, exhibitions. Or just party of razvernulsya. Don’t expect any one virtual friend will solve your problem of loneliness. Rather of the cap 50 mates a closer relationship will develop with one or two.
- On vacation, one is often sad, because no one with whom to share your passion of travelling. Every night, and not coming, let them, for example, social networks (even in podzamochek mode): add photos and a video diary of his journey, describe words how breathtaking mountain trail and at the foot of the waterfall.
- The feeling of loneliness bore down especially before the holidays: everything noted in the circle of close friends and I’m alone. In the morning take a Notepad and look at the contacts, friends and maybe distant relatives whom you haven’t seen 15 to 20 years. Call them directly for the list of congratulations. “Hello, Marin! We have studied with you in College. Was thinking about you! How are you?” Certainly not all will reveal the soul, but respond politely to greetings all. And someone will be happy the call to share their news. You will tell about your. Then when put up, in the mind will all day to scroll in the brain that conversation, to remember pleasant far. The festival will be held on the rise.