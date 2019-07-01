Scientists told about the dangers of glass bottles of alcohol
British scientists conducted a study and found out that the empty glass bottles of alcoholic beverages contain high amounts of heavy metals. The work of scientists from Plymouth University said in an article published in
The analysis was performed both glass and enameled jewelry in transparent and colored bottles. Of containers of wine, beer, and other drinks purchased in stores in the period from September 2017 to August 2018. Sample size ranged from 50 to 750 ml.
It turned out that of the 89 bottles analyzed using x-ray fluorescence spectrometry, 76 was the lead in the 55th cadmium. All the bottle green was found chrome. The cadmium, lead and chromium were present in the glass at concentrations where the risk to the environment and health was adopted by a minor. However, enamel cookware showed cadmium concentrations of up to 20 thousand parts per million. The concentration of lead in the decoration of wine bottles amounted to 80 thousand parts per million. For reference: limit lead content in consumer paints – 90 parts per million.
Scientists also found that the elements can be leached from fragments of enameled glass. An experiment, simulating rain at the dump showed that the release of heavy metals from a number of bottles exceeded the standards of the toxic substances of the United States in the legislation about packaging.
According to the author of the study, an expert in the field of aqueous Geochemistry and ecology of Andrew Turner, he was genuinely surprised by the fact how many toxic elements contained in products that people use every day.
“This is another example of what is unreasonably dangerous elements are used where there are alternatives,” – he stressed.
Earlier, American scientists have calculated that every fifth resident of the States suffering from the actions of others committed in a state of alcoholic intoxication.