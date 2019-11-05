Scientists told, how many can live a man
Researchers at two Roman universities published in the journal Science, the statement that human life exists “threshold of survival”.
So, the scientists found that the risk of death rises to 80 years, after which stabiliziruemost. And surpassing the mark of 105 years, the chances of surviving to next birthday will increase by 10 percent.
Thus, we can assume that the limit of human life as he appears on today, doesn’t exist. However, the “threshold of survival” is the age of 105 years.