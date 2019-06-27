Scientists told how to improve memory
Experts from the University of Sussex (England) conducted a study with the participation of the snails, which helped to understand what to do for successful memorizing similar information, writes Naked Science.
When people meet people, the brain is often unable to correctly process information, resulting in names not remembered, and the appearance is erased from memory. This happens, according to the experts, because of the competition for memories.
Scientists chose snails as test subjects since their brains on the key indicators coincides with a human, though is much easier. It turned out that the molluscs in the study of similar things used one and the same neuron. As a result, I remember only one thing. However, as soon as the snails were trained to different tasks in the process were involved in two separate neuron, which led to the storage of all data.
In connection with the received data scientists to improve memory, it is recommended to switch between different themes and try to ignore the identical information that is in a row.
Before this became known the factors that inhibit brain aging in people over 55 years.