Scientists took video of the shark-a monster the size of a submarine (video)
A team of researchers videotaped close encounter with one of the oldest species on Earth – a six-gilled shark. The team, headed by Dean Grubbs from the State University of Florida, carried out a dive on the submarine called “the Nadir” as part of the expedition organized by OceanX. The aim of scientists was to discover one of the sharks in their deep sea environment.
According to Newsweek, during one of the dives the team was fortunate to approach and come into contact with the female sixgill shark, which is considered one of the largest in the world. Researchers say that it is “much more than a submarine”. At one point the shark even tried to bite off a harpoon mounted on the ship.
Sixgill sharks belong to the genus, which has existed for 180 million years. And found fossils confirm this.
In fact it is probably the most ancient species of sharks in the world. They are easy to distinguish from others because they have visible six large Gill slits.
“They grow up to five meters in length and weigh more than a ton. Sharks give birth to live offspring. Females can bear up to 80 calves. They mainly feed on carrion, but they can also attack living creatures if given the opportunity. Females are larger than males,” explained the scientists.