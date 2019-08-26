“Scissors” with the penalty: in the Brazilian League scored a fantastic goal (video)
A real decoration of the match 16-th round of the championship of Brazil between “SeaRay” and “Flamengo” (0:3) was the goal of the handsome 25-year-old Uruguayan midfielder guests Georgiana de Arrascaeta.
On the seventh minute of stoppage time of the match after transfer from the right flank of the ex-player of “Bavaria” Rafinha footballer of Uruguay national team went to the line of the penalty area, where a fantastic kick sent the ball into the upper left corner of the goal.
pic.twitter.com/9BOSilBF4P
— Martin Abreu (@MartinAbreu08) 26 Aug 2019.
Goal-handsome de Arrascaeta not only brought Flamengo win with a big score, but helped the team ex-coach “Benfica” Jorge Jesus to lead the standings of the Brazilian Serie A. by the Way, on account of a Uruguayan midfielder with seven goals and six assists in nine appearances for Flamengo in the Brazilian League.
.
Photo of FC Flamengo
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter