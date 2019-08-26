“Scissors” with the penalty: in the Brazilian League scored a fantastic goal (video)

«Ножницами» с линии штрафной: в чемпионате Бразилии забит фантастический гол (видео)

A real decoration of the match 16-th round of the championship of Brazil between “SeaRay” and “Flamengo” (0:3) was the goal of the handsome 25-year-old Uruguayan midfielder guests Georgiana de Arrascaeta.

On the seventh minute of stoppage time of the match after transfer from the right flank of the ex-player of “Bavaria” Rafinha footballer of Uruguay national team went to the line of the penalty area, where a fantastic kick sent the ball into the upper left corner of the goal.

pic.twitter.com/9BOSilBF4P

Goal-handsome de Arrascaeta not only brought Flamengo win with a big score, but helped the team ex-coach “Benfica” Jorge Jesus to lead the standings of the Brazilian Serie A. by the Way, on account of a Uruguayan midfielder with seven goals and six assists in nine appearances for Flamengo in the Brazilian League.

Photo of FC Flamengo

