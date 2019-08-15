Scorer of a brace in the match for the UEFA super Cup during the match gave balbay your shirt (video)
August 15, 2019 | Sport
Sadio mane with the UEFA super Cup
Yesterday in Istanbul hosted the match for the UEFA super Cup, which Liverpool on penalties beat “Chelsea” – 2:2 (5:4).
Note that the scorer of two goals in the “red” Senegalese Sadio mane has been replaced in the 103rd minute.
Before the start of a series of 11-meter there was a funny episode. By the bench of Liverpool, which was located and Manet, was Balboa had no idea what gift awaited him.
Sadio gesture stopped the young man and got him his t-shirt.
In gratitude, Balboa embraced the player. Note that Manet was recognized as the best player of the match for the UEFA super Cup.
