‘Screamed in pain’: in the Dominican Republic from a mysterious illness died another American
A tourist from Denver was ill during a vacation in the Dominican Republic. After landing on the return flight to the U.S. he looked so sick that he was not allowed to fly and was sent to the hospital where he later died.
22-26 June, he was in the hospital on the island, is in critical condition: according to relatives, “his constantly tore, and he screamed in pain,” writes The New York Post. In the end, 26 Jun relatives, announced a fundraiser to cover the costs of his return home, said on the GoFundMe portal that the man had died.
Khalid adkins vacationing in the Dominican Republic with her daughter. On 23 June they had to return to the US, but the man looked so sick and emaciated that the airline refused to allow him on the flight.
“He said, “They pulled me from the plane and sent to hospital”, — said the daughter-in-law Adkins Marla Strick.
According to her, the man “was sweating a lot and went to the bathroom because he was sick, that’s when they kicked him out of the plane”.
It seems that his mysterious disease is due to what happened with dozens of other tourists who fell ill during a holiday on the island. Over the past year in the Dominican Republic under mysterious circumstances, killing more than a dozen tourists.
From the airport, adkins was taken to a hospital in Santo Domingo, where doctors told the family that he was in critical condition. His relatives said that they were not informed of the official diagnosis, but the doctors said that the Americans developed kidney failure and breathing problems.
While he was still alive, in the hospital the family was told that a man can send to the US, but this will require $ 20,000.
Relatives launched a fundraiser on the GoFundMe portal to cover the cost of transportation of the patient in the United States. However, in the end it turned out that the funds have to be spent on the transportation of the body.
“We have no explanation for what happened, all they say is that he was sick. We need to get his body home. We really want to know what happened,” reads the page.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann day, age 49, of the County of Prince George, Virginia, was discovered dead in a room at the hotel Bahía Príncipe resort Playa Nueva Romana, on the southeastern coast of the country.
- Miranda Soup-Werner was found dead in the hotel Grand Bahía Príncipe in La Romana on may 25.
- Relatives of 51-year-old Yvette Monique Sports said that she went to the resort in June last year and stayed at the resort Bahia Principe Resort in Punta Cana. In the room she drank a drink from the Minibar and died the same night.
- A woman from new York says that because of the soda bottles filled with bleach, she bled at the same resort in the Dominican Republic, where he died a few tourists.
- 31-year-old tourist from Russia Maria Cheremushkin died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The incident occurred on the night of 1 June. The family learned that shortly before the incident, the girl complained of pain in the heart, however, the necessary assistance was not provided. To the hospital for some reason it was sent in a taxi because the ambulance staff refused to call.
- Graduating high school deer Creek (OK) took off on June 8 in the Dominican Republic and settled in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, where previously killed at least 2 Americans, and a few others got sick. Soon, the Teens felt ill, a diagnosis they have not been able to establish.
- On June 18 it became known about death in the Dominican Republic, 55-year-old Joseph Allen from new Jersey. His body on June 13 was found on the floor of a hotel room.
- On 20 June it became known that the 59-year-old Susan simoneau died on June 19 in New Orleans after she was urgently hospitalized due to fluid in the lungs. Her death came a week after she returned from her honeymoon in Punta Cana.
- 21 Jun families of two dead in the Dominican Republic of American tourists turned to Fox News, the news about the other two victims of the terrible resort. It became clear that September 17, 2016 during the rest died 69-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, and April 18, 2018 — 41-year-old man from Kansas.
- On 24 June the state Department confirmed the death of one more American tourist in the Dominican Republic. They became the 56-year-old Vittorio Caruso from Glen Cove, long island.