Screams and panic in Russia, there was another emergency with plane (video)
In Barnaul made a hard landing passenger plane Boeing 767. During landing the aircraft caught fire right landing gear, according to Russian Telegram-resources. Earlier, the airport “Sheremetyevo” the plane of airline “Russia” caught fire before takeoff.
Hard landing Boeing led to the injury of 23 passengers, five of whom needed hospitalization. In the EMERCOM of Russia said that 5 victims were hospitalized.
All on Board were 330 passengers and 10 crew members.
It is known that the plane was flying from Vietnam.
In footage posted a video of people fighting in a panic, fearing the ignition of the plane.
Recall that in late August during an emergency landing of a private plane in Russia killed two people.
Photo of EMERCOM of Russia
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter