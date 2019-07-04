“Screenie” Solovki in Russia staged a cynical exhibition “Orthodox art”
On the Solovetsky Islands (Russia), where was located the largest in the USSR a correctional labor camp (“Solovki”) in the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral staged an exhibition dedicated to the military clergy.
Exhibition on the Solovki, as the organizers say on the history of military clergy. Paintings, of course, “screenie” with all the “charms” of Russian modernity: Putin, Shoigu, Cyril, inmates, barbed wire, sanctification military equipment… the Photos on his page in Facebook posted by the Russian writer Nikolai Podskalskyth: “a full plate. Exhibition of contemporary art of the Orthodox at Solovki. Photo via Alexander Kuznetsov”.
“Cruel irony in relation to the Solovki… Sad that this is called “Orthodox art” — commented on the post, one of the Internet users.
