Screenings and online courses: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (July 17-19)
What: a drive-in movie/grease
When: Friday, July 17, from 19:00
Where: The Roadium Open Air Market 2500 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Torrance, CA 90504
Read more: “grease” (Grease) is a musical film directed by Randal of Klizer, created in 1978 based on the stage musical. The film became the most commercially successful at that time musical pattern and brought in a worldwide box office of about 395 million dollars. As of 2018, “grease” remains the highest grossing musical film in the US box office and Canada (188 million dollars). The film was awarded several nominations for the award “Golden globe” and “Oscar”.
California, summer 1958. Danny Zuko and sandy Olsson meet by chance on the beach and are attracted to each other. But the summer ends, boy and girl break up, believing that will not see, because sandy is time to return home to Australia. However, the plans of her parents change girl stays in the USA and translated in the local school Rydell High, the same one where, as it turns out, studying Danny.
Cost: $25
What: English for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for active and motivated people, who know how dramatically English life-changing. “English for beginners. Elementary level (A1-A2)” will help you to realize your first step to the goal quickly and exactly as it will be convenient to you.
You are waiting for 25 logically related classes, which you will learn how to speak English easily and smartly. The course is taught in the Ukrainian language. However, you will plunge into a real English atmosphere, gradually continuing to get acquainted with all the aspects of the English language without undue haste.
Cost: Free
What: 5 steps to mental health during a pandemic
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
Read more: for the First time in human history we are faced with a situation of total quarantine in all countries of the world. Wherever we were, wherever we lived, our family and friends, despite the boundaries and limitations we have all become hostages of the new conditions of existence. Coronavirus paralyzed all without exception and proved before such challenges, we must unite, while maintaining social distance.
We all ended up in the frantic stress which yet no one ever had to face. We don’t always understand what is happening with us, and do not understand what is happening with others. We feel the fear, the admiration, the calm, the serenity, the unbelievable horror, and sometimes we just don’t care. We do not understand why one reaction changes into another and what to do with it. In this course you will learn about anxiety, about depression and about the stage of acceptance of the inevitable situations in life.
Cost: Free
What: a Course about the metabolism of carbohydrates
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
Read more: have You ever been bothered by the question of where does the energy to the muscles in your body turned on the computer and you went to some website? Or maybe you wanted to know how the body metabolizes what we eat? Or you knew about the existence of biochemistry and already wandered metabolic maps, but never saw the big plan? Then this course is definitely for you.
Cost: Free
What: Lessons in the English language in a game format
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
Read more: Learn English online, training for 5 minutes a day in the form of a game. From the basics for beginners to exercises on reading, writing and pronunciation.
During lessons you will earn points for correct answers, you will solve problems in time, improve your level of English.
Cost: Free
What: a video lecture on neuromarketing
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
Read more: In this video lecture you will learn what methods sellers use to entice you to purchase, like at a subconscious level they are able to convince you that you need this product. The lecture lasts for 50 minutes.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Rhetoric”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
More info: the Course is designed to acquaint students with actual problems of rhetoric. Since rhetoric is one of the oldest classical disciplines with a rich tradition, the proposed interpretation this course is based on the classical account of concepts and values of rhetoric and oratory.
Cost: Free
What: the basics of photo and video
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
More info: the Course consists of two parts, the first devoted to photography and the movies. Lecturers: photographers, Directors, cameramen — talk about different aspects of photography in simple and understandable language. The course covers creative, but more the technical aspects of shooting and processing photos and videos.
Cost: Free
What: the Psychology of personal development
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
Read more: How to understand yourself? Why something does not work? What tools will help you become stronger and happier?
The expert will tell in detail and give effective methods. Course you can watch at your own pace — there’s no hard deadlines and available at any time after registration. This means that you will be able to go to any lectures.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”Jurassic Park”
When: Sunday, July 19, from 19:00
Where: Mile Square Regional Park 16801 Euclid Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Read more: “Jurassic Park” (Jurassic Park) — sci-Fi movie of 1993 directed by Steven Spielberg based on the novel by Michael Crichton. The film premiered on 9 June 1993.
The head of the company “InGen”, Professor John Hammond, finds a way of recreating dinosaurs through genetic engineering. The genetic material he finds in mosquitoes that millions of years ago drank the blood of dinosaurs, and then, sitting in a tree, got stuck in tree resin, forming inclusions. The missing code fragments in DNA are complemented by snippets of modern amphibians — frogs. Hammond creates a huge Park whose inhabitants — the dinosaurs.
Cost: $10
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- we offer you to recover in one of 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, it is now not leaving the house, do it – just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- collected here are 50 free courses on a variety of topics
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you are looking for in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark