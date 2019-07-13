Screwed over friends of hard fotozhabu potrollit Zelensky
New label fotozhabu made fun of the betrayal of the members of the” team ze!” — ex-Finance Minister Alexander danyluk, former Minister of economic development Aivaras Abromavicius from President Vladimir Zelensky, who offered to carry out lustration of all persons who held public office from 2014 to 2019.
The picture was published in the popular Facebook community “Baba I kit”.
The picture shows the heroes of the cartoon about Winnie the Pooh, which cast out into the pond two Nickels. It should be noted that being on the shores of the characters facial bandage green color with the inscription “ze!”, and the views of their felt outright hostility to the Patch.
“Zelensky illustrates danyluk and Abromavicius”, signed on back.
Users of Facebook said that in an environment Zelensky is still quite a lot of officials who held government positions from 2014 to 2019, and one of them is, for example, his closest partner, Igor Kolomoisky (the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration).