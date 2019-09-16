“Sea of beer and no sex”: 95-year-old twins in Britain have revealed the secret of longevity
In the UK the older twins England Lillian and Doris, who recently turned 95 years old, shared with the local residents the secret of longevity.
This writes the “Knife” with reference to the publication the People.
It is reported that Lilo and Doris were born in kings Norton, Birmingham, in 1924. July 20, the sisters celebrated the 95th birthday, becoming the oldest set of twins in the UK. To mark this historic event, the twins decided to establish a social profiles Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Within a few months the sisters gathered thousands of fans and captivated the hearts of people around the world for their friendliness and charisma.
Unique sisters was invited to a popular talk show on ITV, where they shared the secret of his longevity. It turned out that to achieve success the sisters have helped two simple but amazing things.
“No sex and a lot of Guines”, — told the twins.
To the question about why abstinence from sex is the key to longevity, Doris replied simply: “Well, I have no husband!”.
Despite the prolonged absence of sex, Doris still managed to have five children. Now she has 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Lillian, though she was married 65 years, no children.
Although the twins for a long time, not physically had sex it didn’t mean that they really have not thought about it. The old lady jokingly admitted that dreamed of a night with popular actor Casenum Stateman, about the love which the sisters talked in their social networks.
To such conclusion against women came to Dutch scientists from the Medical center of Maastricht University. They found that women who are physically active for more than one hour per day, less likely to live to 90 years of age than women, restricting their exercise of 30-60 minutes. During the period conducted observations of several thousand observed up to the 90th anniversary of the lived 34% of women and 17% men.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter