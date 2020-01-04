Sea ports of Ukraine set a new record
In 2019, container transportation through the ports of Ukraine grew by almost 20%, handled 1 million containers. This was reported by the press service Mininfrastruktury.
According to the Minister of infrastructure Vladislav Cricle, transshipment of containerized cargo in Ukraine for the second consecutive year demonstrates the significant growth that is several times higher than average world market of container transportation.
“Recently we have introduced electronic waybill, in 2020 run other digital services that will allow to increase the speed of transportation. Expect further development of container transport will occur due to the transit of containers and the inclusion of Ukraine in the routes, Chinese silk road and the transport corridor Europe – Caucasus – Asia (TRASECA), first deliveries of which began to be delivered in 2019,” said Crickley.
Export and import containers last year in the total volume of transshipment amounted to 46.8% and 48.6%, respectively. Positive dynamics of export is provided by the growth of transport containers production of food and light industry. The growth of imports is affected by the strengthening of the hryvnia, which makes it more attractive supply from abroad of foodstuffs, electronics, building materials and other goods.
The transit of container cargoes while significantly inferior to the volume of import and export and is only 46.4 per thousand containers. However, in 2019, it has grown in comparison with the previous year by 42%.
In 2019 in the sea ports of Ukraine came in the court’s 15 largest shipping companies in the world, which accounted for 99.5% of the total containers. The three leaders — Maersk Line, CMA CGM, MSC, who provided 53,5% of the total container market of Ukraine.
focus.ua