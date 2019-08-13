Sea to Sky Gondola will have to replace up to 20 cubicles and a main rope (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Due to the ongoing investigation the RCMP in connection with the Saturday collapse of the cableway Sea to Sky Gondola, a popular tourist site announced that most of the cabins and the main cable needs to be replaced.

On Monday, the Gondola has published new information, saying that they will have to buy 18 to 20 new cars before the road can re-open. When this happens, remains unclear.

As stated by the RCMP, the cockpit was damaged as a result of deliberate cutting the main cable, made about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. At that time the road didn’t work and no one was hurt.

In connection with this incident the police opened a criminal case with possible charges of hooliganism or vandalism.

All weekend the site was closed with police tape, and a brigade of police officers carefully studied the wide area of the whole cable car by helicopter RCMP.

A representative of Sea to Sky Gondola, said that the final losses could reach millions of dollars, including repair costs and loss of revenue for the remainder of the summer tourist season.

Manufacturer Doppelmayr lifts collaborates with the operator of the monorail system in determining the timing of replacement of equipment.

On Monday, representatives of the Squamish RCMP said they have no new information on the investigation.

The police interviewed other operators of cableways in the area of the Sea to Sky corridor to determine the presence of CCTV video surveillance, simultaneously notifying about the necessity to check the safety of the equipment and increased vigilance.

Wedding planners also suffered, as they now have to rebook dozens of wedding ceremonies that had to go on the top platform of the monorail for the rest of the summer and autumn.

A company representative assured that they continue to cooperate with the organizers of weddings and other events, which was to take place on the basis of this tourism object.

The organizers are in conversation with journalists has informed that at the present time is a full refund of your reservation and employees of the company to negotiate with the representatives of other cable cars on the holding they have of certain events.