Sea water is important for human therapeutic elements
About the benefits of sea water for the maintenance of health wrote in their treatises of the ancient Greek scientist, physician and philosopher Hippocrates. These seafood such as algae, salt and water are important for human therapeutic elements, fills it with power and energy, said the doctors.
The therapeutic properties of sea water was detected by the doctors of Ancient Egypt. Doctors recommend its use the who suffer from diseases of the heart, the stomach, gastrointestinal tract and other health problems. Sea water was used for washing wounds, ulcers and cracks appearing on the body. In the ancient world has seen the emergence of a set of procedures, called thalassotherapy.
Translated from Greek the term “Thalasso therapy” means “treatment by sea.” The concept of everyday life was introduced by Friedrich von Halema, the famous German physician, in the eighteenth century. Later, about the healing properties of the sea told in one of his treatises of Richard Russell, a British physiologist.
Sea water has great therapeutic value, because it is rich in trace elements and mineral salts, plankton, microscopic algae, biologically active substances. It possesses antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antibiotic properties. The main objective of thalassotherapy is the saturation of the body including the missing substances, such as sulfur, iodine, potassium, calcium, silicon, selenium, magnesium. For the effectiveness of sea water heated to 33-34C.
Talassoterapia used to treat cardiovascular diseases, rheumatism, arthritis, overweight, respiratory diseases, neuroses, of the digestive organs, gynecological disorders, psychosis, thyroid disease, SARS, cellulite, strengthen the gums.