Seafood will help reduce weight and lose weight

July 31, 2019
Seafood useful. Their use helps to reduce weight and weight loss.

Морепродукты помогут снизить вес и похудеть

According to nutritionist Elena Solomatina, for example, scallops have a strong antioxidants. They are rich in thiamine necessary for metabolism.

In marine snails contains magnesium — this ingredient helps to deal with stressful situations.

Properly cooked octopus will replenish your body with trace elements, iodine, fluoride, mineral salts and vitamins of group B.

Cuttlefish meat is rich in zinc and phosphorus. The use of this product will help to counteract cancers.
Kelp or sea kelp normalizes the thyroid gland, restores the metabolism, reduces cholesterol. It is used for the treatment of atherosclerosis and chronic constipation.

The consumption of this product is able to strengthen cell structure, stimulate their recovery, make the skin clean and elastic, relieve swelling and inflammation.

Scientists have proven that this is the right way to fight cellulite skin.

