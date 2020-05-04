Searched for 22 years and released in California due to pandemic was released accused of serial abuse
A judge in Northern California has taken the decision to release the 61-year-old suspect in series of rapes on the “deaf” case, which was searched for 22 years. All because of fears about the spread of the coronavirus in the local prison, writes Fox News.
61-year-old Gregory Floor Vieno was charged in November 2019 in connection with two separate rapes in 1997, after police linked DNA from the crime scene with a sample taken from a spoon of ice cream Baskin-Robbins.
But on 30 April the police Department of Union city said that a Supreme court judge, Alameda County Thomas Reardon Vienne freed from prison because of the risk distribution COVID-19.
“In this case, judge Thomas Reardon reduced the bail for the suspect, Gregory Vienne with 2.5 million dollars to zero dollars, in fact, releasing a suspected serial rapist back into the community,” — said in a statement to the police.
A spokeswoman for the Prosecutor’s office Alameda County Theresa Grenik may 1, told KTVU that prosecutors were “violently acted” against his release and reduce the amount of bail.
“It is really outrageous that we see the man accused of serious, violent sexual assault released from custody at the moment,” she said.
Instead of sitting in jail, Vienne is now under house arrest with a bracelet monitor on her ankle.
“This is not normal, this is unacceptable,” — said the representative of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Sergeant ray Kelly.
According to officials, the release of the suspect was based on fears of proliferation COVID-19, not on the decision of California on trial without bail.
Emergency mandate to bail in California, which led to a decrease in the number of prisoners in order to reduce the spread COVID-19, continues to be a problem for law enforcement because the alleged offenders return to the community.
In the last week of April, one man in southern California was arrested three times in 12 hours — including for prosecution of police officers and he wrote out a warning, each time releasing because of the policy of the state on zero collateral.
Lawyer Vienne Melissa Adams said that because of “the unique personal and medical circumstances,” her client, she argued that his bail should be reviewed in light of the pandemic COVID-19.
“This was done in accordance with long-existing rule that bail may be reviewed if circumstances change from the time when bail was set, she said may 1. In my opinion, COVID-19 — it is such a change”.
According to prosecutors, on may 6, 1997, woman going to the station rapid transit in the Bay area in Union city after work, was attacked by an unknown man who “dragged her to a secluded place” before he committed sexual violence against her. A few months later, on 7 September, another woman was sexually assaulted while walking near a high school Livermore.
Police were able to recover DNA from both crime scenes, the data is matched. The samples were loaded into the national DNA database to no avail. More than 22 years later, investigators from Overmortgage police Department was able to obtain an arrest warrant, using genetic genealogical search tool, which led them to Vieno.
Later, the police collected “a few items” that were thrown in the trash, including “the spoon from Baskin-Robbins” which Vienne was eating ice cream. August 28, the lab found a DNA match of Vienne and samples taken from both crime scenes.
The police Department Union city said that the charges against Vienne is not removed, and he will have to face the consequences “at some point”.
“The police Department Union city wanted to share this information with our community and to let you know that we, the police Department and the County Prosecutor’s office did not support this decision and believe that it puts our communities at greater risk,” said the police.
The locals were also angered by the decision of the court.
“It’s crazy, — said a resident of Livermore Carmen pile. — I don’t know why it took them so long to even find it, and then let go. I wouldn’t do that.”
In the United States contains 2.3 million prisoners in about 5,000 prisons across the country, they are considered the largest prison population in the world. According to the Bureau of justice, about 200,000 people aged 55 years and older are behind bars.
Officials in California have responded to the spread of the coronavirus, releasing thousands of prisoners convicted of non-violent crimes to free up space in the room. By the middle of April because of the virus across the country released more than 16,000 prisoners.
