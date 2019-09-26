Searches and threats: escaped from Russia gay couple building a life in the United States
Russian Andrey Vaganov and Evgeny Erofeev has requested political asylum in the US after their apartment ransacked, due to the fact that they are in a homosexual relationship and are raising two adopted boys, says Meduza.
The Investigative Committee in Moscow opened a criminal case of negligence against the staff of the social protection of the Maryino district, due to the fact that Vaganov and Erofeev together raise two boys
“It promotes the unconventional relationships, forming in children misconceptions about family values, damaging their health, moral and spiritual development,” according to the Investigative Committee.
Employees of social protection, according to investigators, knew about the situation, but “did not take adequate measures for the protection of minors from information harmful to their health and development”.
Vaganov and Erofeev decided not to return to Russia to ensure the safety of their sons. Andrey Vaganov reported that the family lives in Washington state, says “Present.”
“Now the whole family feels safe, with the beginning of the school year the children went to study in an American school and successfully adapt to new conditions of life,” wrote Vaganov in Facebook.
The Department of labor and social protection of Moscow answered that children receive good upbringing: played sports, went to tutoring, regularly went on holiday abroad.
From Vaganova and Yerofeyev was searched, the security forces opened the locks in their apartment. Their parents were interrogated by the Investigative Committee. Pair of at that moment was in holiday with the children.
A law banning “gay propaganda” among minors is in force in Russia since 2013. Since that time, the country has banned even the mere mention of LGBT practices on television, in the press or on sites where there is no age limit, and a story about same-sex relationships in the classroom, where there are minor, threatens the narrator with a fine up to 5 thousand rubles (about $80).
Under the act are also subject to a clear demonstration of same-sex relationships in a public place (for example, if the partners holding hands or kissing) with an explicit demonstration of sexual orientation, for example, t-shirts with inscriptions, badges, and tattoos on the LGBT topic.
Under the act also fall LGBT family (gay marriage in Russia is not recognized by the state, but many gays living with their partners). If the partners have children (joint, from a previous marriage or adopted), “demonstration of same-sex relationships” may cause the visits of bodies of guardianship and emergency removal of a child from the family.