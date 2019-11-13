Searching for ‘agent Penis’: 58-year-old American tried to get into the CIA and went into the house of Obama
A woman from North Carolina, accused of illegal entry into the headquarters of the CIA violated a court order and broke into the former residence of the 44th President Barack Obama. Repeatedly precipitating checkpoint CIA, she demanded “to speak with agent Penis.”
58-year-old Jennifer Hernandez four times they attempted to illegally infiltrate the headquarters of the CIA in Langley, Virginia. Now it was discovered in the former home of Barack Obama in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., reports Fox News.
The woman was ordered to stay away from all agencies associated with the government, but the ban she violated, stated by the judge of the district of Columbia John Anderson.
She was charged with criminal conduct after she allegedly entered the headquarters of the CIA in Langley, Virginia, in late April and early may. The woman tried to enter through the main entrance four times, saying that he had applied for a job at the Agency. One day she said that I had left my ID at the gate and asked to speak to “agent Penis.”
The woman released before trial. On Tuesday Anderson said that the court will not attempt to revoke the provisional release of Hernandez, despite the new charges.
“You have to meet, — the judge told the offender in court. We’re trying to help you, not punish you. You don’t have to go to places such as the CIA and Obama. You must fight with your aspirations, and you just can’t go back there. We all want to solve this problem, non-judicial way.”
“I’m not going back,’ said Hernandez, judge. — Tell me what to do and I will obey the law.”
Federal public defender Whitney Minter stated that it is working with prosecutors and probation officers to determine the method of resolution of the case without trial. She added that addresses the issue of recognition of Hernandez not guilty by reason of insanity. The next hearing is scheduled for February 11.