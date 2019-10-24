Searing brunette: Katya Osadchaya was surprised by the change of image (photos)
Famous TV presenter Katya Osadchaya, miliusa family idyll with her husband Yury Gorbunov and their son Vanya, surprised a cardinal change of image. The star has already prepared for the holiday fall Halloween. Leading “Secular life” is reincarnated as the heroine of the film “the Addams Family” — Martisha.
The photo in Instagram Kate posing with bright makeup, black long hair, lace dress and black pumps.
“Are you ready for Halloween? Yesterday we rehearsed at the premiere. And who will you be this year?”, asked Osadchaya subscribers.
Subscribers reacted to the transformation of leading, calling her the vamp. Overall, mystical image like the fans.
“Don’t even recognize, very impressive”, “you”, “You will go the way! Very stylish look with black color hair”, “wow, you’re so unusual, unexpected in this color. But it suits you. Real girl — vamp”, “didn’t know”, “Katya is your way” “I didn’t know you, babe”, — write in comments.
A well-known fitness coach Anita Lutsenko had his hair cut like a boy’s and dyed it purple.
