Searing brunette: Tina Karol made her film debut (photo, video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who recently admitted to suicidal thoughts, made her debut in the movie.
The actress played the main role in the short film “Ex” directed by Yevgeny Baranov.
The heroine Tina Karol — searing brunette Anna, whom the actress calls the complete reverse.
Short film now available for viewing on the YouTube channel of the singer.
The film also starred Michael Wheat, Vladimir Goryansky, Kirill Duzevic, Alexander Popov, Ivan Solovyov, Eugene Swan, Alex Yarovenko and others.
By the way, Tina was awarded the festival SFAAF in the category “Best female role”.
And her fans believe that Tina needs to star in movies and TV series. “That’s what, the talented person — is talented in everything,” they write.
Earlier, Tina Karol told about the most tragic moment in life.
