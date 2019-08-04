Second massacre in days in USA: established the identity arrow
Sunday, August 4, the police of the city of Dayton, Ohio, called the name of the shooter, who staged a massacre at one of the local bars. This 24-year-old Connor Betts. At approximately 07:00 local time, a young man in body armor shot visitors Ned Peppers Bar. According to some data, he killed nine people and wounded 27. Police were forced to open fire. Betts was killed on the spot.
It was initially reported seven dead. Police found two bodies in a car parked on the street. The victim was the sister of Connor and her boyfriend. Apparently, Betts first shot them and then went to the bar.
The mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley told reporters that the shooter was armed with a rifle caliber .223. In addition, he had a large quantity of ammunition to it. According to police spokesman Matt Karper, shooting in the bar lasted less than a minute. Officers arrived at the scene immediately and, without hesitation, used the weapon on “active arrow”.
At the moment, 15 injured have already been discharged from the hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition.
About Bette not much is known. Lived in the town of Bellbrook, Ohio. In years 2017-2019 studied psychology at Sinclair College. For some time he worked at the gas station Marathon in the city of Centerville, Ohio. Retired and settled by a popular U.S. network of fast food restaurants Chipotle Mexican Grill in the same city.
This is the second mass murder in the United States in recent days. . He killed 20 people and wounded another 26. Crusius was arrested by the police. He was a racist, who hates Hispanics. But in the case of Betts, the motive still not known.
Shot during the last day in Chicago. This is one of the most crime in American cities today. Local police said that both cases involved a showdown between criminal gangs. In total, the result of both incidents was one person killed, another seven injured. Age of victims between 19 and 25 years. In the second case, the shooting was carried out on the territory of Douglas Park. Fire on a group of people discovered the man stopped next to the car.
