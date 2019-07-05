Second, the Ukrainian reached the 1/8 finals of Wimbledon
Dayana Yastremsky
The third racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 35 WTA) in the third round of Wimbledon dealt with Swiss Victoria Golubich (No. 81 WTA) 7:5, 6:3.
Note that Yastremsky conceded in the first set with the score 2:5, however, showed character and taking advantage of the mistakes of the opponent, snatched victory in the party.
For 19-year-old Ukrainian’s exit in the fourth round of Wimbledon is a personal achievement.
Recall, an hour earlier in the 1/8 finals of the tournament emerged as the leader of the Ukrainian tennis Elina Svitolina.