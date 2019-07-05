Second, the Ukrainian reached the 1/8 finals of Wimbledon

| July 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Вторая украинка вышла в 1/8 финала Уимблдона

Dayana Yastremsky
The third racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 35 WTA) in the third round of Wimbledon dealt with Swiss Victoria Golubich (No. 81 WTA) 7:5, 6:3.

Note that Yastremsky conceded in the first set with the score 2:5, however, showed character and taking advantage of the mistakes of the opponent, snatched victory in the party.

For 19-year-old Ukrainian’s exit in the fourth round of Wimbledon is a personal achievement.

Recall, an hour earlier in the 1/8 finals of the tournament emerged as the leader of the Ukrainian tennis Elina Svitolina.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.