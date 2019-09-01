Second time in a month shooting in Texas: five dead, dozens injured. VIDEO
In the state of Texas on August 31 shooting occurred, who became the second mass shooting in the region in the last month.
As a result of incident five people were killed, 24 were injured, BBC reports.
The first killed a policeman who stopped a car on arrow highway between Midland and Odessa. Then the criminal opened fire on passers-by and drivers on the road. At some point he left his vehicle and stole a mail van. In the end, he was shot dead by police at the local Cineplex.
Police reported that the shooter was a white male aged about 35 years, name and additional data on the law enforcement officers have not yet been reported. The motives for his crimes remain unknown.
What happened
On Saturday at about 15.00 local time, two employees of the highway patrol stopped the car on a highway near Midland.
The driver of the car opened fire on the police, and then drove on, shooting at people and cars.
As a result, injured 24 people, including three police officers. The police reported that some victims received cuts glass broken in the result of shots at the Windows of the car.
Medical center of Odessa reported that there have been 13 victims with gunshot wounds, one of them died after arriving at the hospital. According to doctors, seven of them are in critical condition. The other two were in serious condition. One victim, 17-month-old baby was transported by air to the trauma center of the first level in Lubbock, about two hours drive North from Odessa. Two more victims have received assistance and was discharged after a few hours.
In the Internet appeared the video of the terrified group of people, hiding during the shooting. The video is accompanied by the signature in Spanish: “God, protect us, please.”
The attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton said this senseless crime has led him in horror.
In a statement, the state Governor Greg Abbott said: “We will not allow our state was in the grip of hatred and violence. We are United in our response to this tragedy.”
President Donald trump wrote on Twitter that he was informed about the incident.
Vice-President Mike Pence said that he and the administration trump is determined to continue to cooperate with the leaders of both parties in Congress for the adoption of measures to stop acts of mass violence in the country.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Saturday, August 3, at El Paso (Texas) shooting occurred in the Walmart supermarket, which killed 22 people, another 26 are injured. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a young man, he was a 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.
- During this mass shooting killed a mother of three children, which covers a baby. One of the victims of the shooting was also her husband. Couple to buy things for the new school year.