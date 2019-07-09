Secret codes that will make life easier for users of Netflix
By using secret codes Netflix you can find more specific genres than the basic few that are offered in the main menu on the website.
For fans of horror films Netflix has allocated the horrors with zombies, terrible Comedy, and more. Looking for something romantic? Try a novel or an erotic novel. Many movies and shows appear in two or more sections.
Below are the best Netflix codes that you can use for quick access to TV shows and movies you want to watch.
How to use Netflix codes
Use code Netflix just. After receiving the code, enter http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ in your browser with the correct code for Netflix in the end. For fantasy code 9744, so you should go to http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/9744 . Although Netflix has a section of science fiction and fantasy, this code will narrow it down a little more.
The hardest part of using a secret system to find the right code. The collected edition of Time codes the main sub-genres of Netflix, to simplify this task.
Children and family movies
Genre children’s and family movies can mean a lot: from cartoons to romantic stories that will delight the whole family. Best trick from Netflix is that you can sort them by age, but also more specific categories such as Disney movies and educational films.
- Movies for ages 0-2: 6796
- Movies for children 3-4 : 6218
- Movies for ages 5-7: 5455
- Movies for ages 8-10: 561
- Movies for ages 11-12: 6962
- Disney: 67673
- Education for children: 10659
- Cartoons TV: 11177
Documentary
Using codes for documentaries you can narrow your search to the type of people you want to know what type of movie you want to see and what interests you the most.
- Biographical documentary films: 3652
- Historical documentaries: 5349
- Crime documentary films: 9875
- Military documentary films: 4006
- Sports documentaries: 180
- Music and concert documentaries: 90361
Horror movies
- Horror movies about vampires : 75804
- Satanic stories: 6998
- For Teens: 52147
- Supernatural : 42023
Romantic movie
Search romantic film for all different. You may want to laugh, cry, sing and dance — the options are almost limitless.
- Romantic Comedy: 5475
- Fanciful romance: 36103
- Erotic romance: 35800
- Romantic drama: 1255
- Favorites romantic movies: 502675
Action & adventure movies
- Spy adventure: 10702
- Fighters: 2125
- Crime: 9584
- Comics and movies about superheroes: 10118
Comedy
- Black humor: 10256
- Stand-UPS: 11559
- The film is a travesty: 26
- Teen movies: 3519
Drama
- Biographical drama: 3179
- LGBT drama: 500
- Drama based on the books: 4961
- Sports drama: 7243
- Political drama: 6616
Musicals
- Music movies: 13335