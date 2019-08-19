Secret recipe elixir of health! Drink every morning, the sides and belly are gone, the skin and hair as in her youth!
About the medicinal properties of spices known to many, we want to give you three reasons why you should drink healthy drink of turmeric every day in the morning. It has a great impact on the skin, on the metabolism in the body, on the stomach and intestines.
1. Water with turmeric activates the process of absorption of food consumed. The spice has a warming effect through which secretes the gastric juice, which helps digest even the greasy and heavy foods. This drink will be essential with abundant feasts or during long holidays.
2. Water with the turmeric and lemon juice is an effective cleanser for the body, it is very useful for the skin. Eating your skin will literally glow from within, and what is acne and red spots on face you will forget forever!
3. Water with turmeric — a great fat burner, so it speeds up metabolism and helps to eliminate toxins and the various harmful toxins.
The secret recipe of the drink.
We offer you two options.
The first, very simple. In a glass of warm water add half teaspoon of spices and mix thoroughly.
Second, a little more complicated. Cool boiled water, squeeze in the juice of a lemon (half), add one teaspoon of honey and half a teaspoon of spices. Mix thoroughly and give a little brew. To enhance the effect, you can add a little ginger, but it is individual taste.
When drinking a beverage?
Drink turmeric you need to drink half an hour before Breakfast. The method of preparation is not complicated, so after you Wake up do mix the ingredients and drink immediately.
Advise where to buy turmeric, we will not, as some people prefer to buy packaged factory boxes in the store, while others like to buy in bulk on the market, so the choice is yours.