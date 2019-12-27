Secret Santa: bill gates gave to a stranger for Christmas gift 41
33-year-old girl named Shelby Detroit (Michigan) became the star of social networks and local media, telling about a real Christmas miracle that happened to her. This writes News.Mail.Ru.
The fact that Shelby is an active writer for a popular forum Reddit, where for 10 years there is a Christmas tradition called “Secret Santa” where people anonymously give each other gifts.
Over the years, the tradition has become an international and very popular. So, in 2018, in it have taken part more than 200 thousand users from 62 countries. Besides regular users, participated in “Secret Santa” take the big brands and celebrities. This year Shelby, writing on Reddit, was lucky to get a gift from a famous person.
As a girl, her “secret Santa” was billionaire bill gates, who for several years gives gifts to users of the resource.
Shelby reported that her package weighed 37 pounds and was so big it couldn’t fit in the car, and therefore to open it had at the post office. Only the box was 41 gift with a note and photo of bill gates.
The girl was so excited that he decided to record a few videos, in which she unpacked and commented on the gifts and also thanked his donor.
For Christmas from billionaire Shelby got a few books, a pair of designers, toys for your cat, sweets, clothes and Souvenirs “Star wars”, “Harry Potter” and the series “Twin Peaks”.
As the girl explained, gates, apparently, read very carefully the pages and posts on Reddit, because that’s absolutely all gifts are consistent with its interests.
But the biggest surprise for an American, became a billionaire donation to the nonprofit “American heart Association”. The fact that in March 2019, 10 days before the wedding, Shelby’s heart attack, her mother died. A billionaire in his letter expressed the girl condolences and noted that he had made a donation in memory of her loved one.