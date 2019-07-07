Secret savings: 6 underrated products at Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s offers unique products, such as seasoning “Everything But the Bagel” and Uncured Bacon Jam and low price. However, on the shelves you can find daily products, which are actually exceptional.

Here are six of them (prices may vary depending on location).

Yogurt

This revival of Greek yogurt. Like can be found at Target for 99 cents, but consistency is more smooth, with a uniform distribution of taste.

Ready-made salads

Salad for lunch is one of the most popular and healthy dishes for modern workers. Ready-made salads at Trader Joe’s is committed to full, but not overeat. And their value does not exceed $5.

Grapefruit

When you cut a grapefruit, a big disappointment causes a thick rind. Who likes this?! The fruit in Trader Joe’s very juicy and fresh.

Here also it is remarkable that they do not appreciate your fruits, weighing them, so you do not pay for all the food that you eat (e.g., peel ).

For example, grapefruit is at 1.29 dollar apiece.

Chips

Speaking of shopping, have you noticed that the snack bag is 92% air and 8% of chips?! Packing crisps at Trader Joe’s has a good balance of chips, so you don’t throw money down the drain.

Here are available in all the standard flavors – from classic to BBQ.

Fresh Turkey

Turkey at home from Whole Foods is worth at least $ 7 per pound. For the same weight of a Turkey at Trader Joe’s is 2.79 USD. The difference is more than 50%.

Sandwiches with ice cream

Frozen desserts Trader Joe’s love: they’re awesome and original.

Excellent with ice cream sandwiches made from chocolate chip cookies and ice cream and wrapped in chocolate chips. They cost $ 4.49 per 4 sandwich, but store employees say they are “priceless”.

