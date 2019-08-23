Secret Testament of Michael Jackson’s lost (photo)
A former Manager who died in 2009, Michael Jackson convened a sudden press conference at which he made a sensational announcement. According to Raymone Bain, there was a secret Testament of the singer, which he made three years before death, and which gave a clear order about how you should dispose of it and its condition. However, according to USA Today, the document was mysteriously lost.
“He was methodical, thorough and accurate. I hope and pray that the will of Michael Jackson, dated 2006, was, as in it he outlined how he wants to preserve his legacy. I don’t have it. And I don’t know where it is… ten years after his death not established any scholarships in his name at the College, any music Studio, University or hospital,” said publicist of the stars, which worked for Jackson for eight years.
After the death of the musician, according to the will of 2002, the property of Michael was shared between Jackson’s mother Katherine and his three at the time, minors, children. Guardian of children, and their capital was appointed Katherine. Part of the money was transferred to charity.
The General condition of the singer was estimated according to various estimates from $ 500 million to a billion dollars. However, it later emerged that he had a lot of debt.
Ramon with Macil
