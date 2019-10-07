Secretary of state Pompeo was accused of failure to fulfill the requirements in the framework of the initiated procedure of impeachment of the President of trump (PHOTO)

U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo does not fulfill the requirements of legislators to provide the necessary documents in the framework of the initiated in the House of representatives of the impeachment of the American President Donald trump. About it as transfers TASS, said on Sunday on air of TV channel CBS, the Chairman of the foreign Affairs Committee of the lower house of Eliot Engel, a Democrat from new York.

“Until he fulfills the requirements in the investigation. They [state Department officials] are involved in ongoing consultations and we hope that he will fulfill these requirements,” said Engel.

On Saturday, while on an official visit in Athens, Pompeo said that the state Department responded to the request of the Democrats of the house of representatives to provide documents concerning trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. The head of American diplomacy did not specify what was the reaction of the foreign Ministry at the request of legislators.

The chairmen of the foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel (Democrat of new York), the ad hoc Committee on intelligence, Adam Schiff (Democrat from California) and the Committee on oversight and government reform Elijah Cummings (Democrat from Maryland) sent this week Pompeo joint letter in which has demanded from the head of Department to provide to legislators documents concerning trump with Zelensky.

At a hearing in Congress was caused by the former US Ambassador in Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, the former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, Deputy assistant Secretary of state George Kent and others.

On Tuesday, Pompeo in a letter Angelo said that the Democrats are trying to force the representatives of the foreign Ministry to appear at hearings, although the legislature has not prescribed any subpoenas. U.S. Secretary of state stressed that “five officials” in question cannot participate in any interrogation or hearings without consultation with the Executive branch of government, which would guarantee that the result will not be disclosed to any confidential information or data relating to diplomatic correspondence.

Pompeo also demanded that the hearings together with the induced in the Congress of the people was attended by the legal adviser of the state Department.

Recall, a major scandal erupted in the U.S. around the July telephone conversation with trump Zelensky, who eventually became a reason to start impeachment proceedings against the American leader.

Trump, according to his opponents, during a call, tried to convince Zelensky start the investigation of activities in Ukraine, the son of Joe Biden hunter in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.

Democrat Biden now is the most likely competitor to trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election.