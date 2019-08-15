Secrets from a simpleton: what are the best men choose “ugly”?
Surely you’ve heard their pretty attractive and beautiful girlfriends, the phrase “why did he choose such a ugly girl, what have I done?”. In the opinion of the beauties, most of the top guys choose less attractive girls than they are for a serious relationship. And I can not understand why.
That babe is not so?
It usually turns out that women, who by nature has got stunning looks, focus on it and fixate on their own appearance. After all, clothes make the man, you know? That’s only because of this, most of the beauties forget about self-development.
The fact that beauty is subjective. Someone who likes skinny, someone curvy, someone give blondes, and someone brunettes. And so on.
But not only that, the appearance of the subjective and inner world of man plays a huge role. Alas, beauty is greatly mistaken, when called “ugly” girls who are ugly or say.
What is so good “simpleton”?
It’s simple — have these girls in addition to appearance, there are other priorities and interests. They did not focus on the mere appearance, and interested in different spheres of life, grow, grow spiritually.
For such girls is important, not the money men, and their intelligence, potential and a beautiful soul. After all they need not just financially secure object, and friend and native soul of man. They are important men are what they are, even in their weakness and vulnerability.
That is why men are so much appreciate these girls. It is important, first and foremost, humanity, only then appearance.