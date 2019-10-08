Secrets of eating sweets without consequences to the figures shared by the expert on losing weight
The controversy over whether or not to eat sweets and sugar during weight loss not subside until now. Most experts agree that a hard restrictions on the diet can only lead to food failures, and it means that sometimes you have to pamper yourself “by supremancy” and well be like the choice of the “right” food. Secrets of eating sweets without consequences to the figures shared in the Instagram fitness trainer and expert on weight loss Anastasiya Kovaleva.
Can sweet for weight loss? Answer: sugar is dangerous only in large quantities. As the saying goes: “Everything is poison and nothing is without poison; only the dose makes the poison invisible.”
You need to know and understand that sugar has no benefits. It is a simple carbohydrate that has a no fat, no protein. He absorbed the lightning, as it quickly increases blood sugar levels. After he falls, it does not give any saturation. As a result, you overeat. After the cake you will want normal food.
Sweets will lead to weight gain? Only excessive consumption of sugar can affect your weight, even more precisely, on the quality of your body, skin, hair, cellulite. And to get better at the weights you will be only in the case of a calorie surplus (eat more than you spend) even if it’s not sweet. ⠀
If you do everything correctly, sweet is not the enemy, but it is important to follow the simple rules:
- Eat sweets after the main meal (so you eat less).
- Not all in one day. Today you have 1 marshmallow, tomorrow — a piece of chocolate, and the day after — a small piece of candy.
- Do not eat sweets when you’re hungry.
- Choose really expensive and delicious delicacies from which you get a high, not simply will overeat.
- Do not eat quickly, in a hurry and on the go. Enjoy.
- You can always try or take a bite of the candy from a friend. Better yet, order one dessert for two.
- Choose useful sweet. Now too many desserts without sugar, flour, oil, preservatives, etc. If you have the opportunity to choose between the fat cake and candy from dried fruits, choose the second. ⠀
Thus, no restrictions, no problems. Do not refuse from sweet, if you love him and do not tell yourself “no”. To cultivate one’s sense of proportion. It is the best.