Secrets of saving: it’s worth buying in July, and what better to give up
If you want to save in the summer, July is the best time.
This month will be a lot of shares, including Independence Day, sales, and distribution of free samples of ice cream.
Buy now: Patriotic things
Every year on the eve of July, the shops are filled with all Patriotic: red, blue and white with stars and stripes. Get ready for discounts on clothing in malls and jewelry stores holiday products. Wait, when will come the day off to buy things at the best price.
Some stores extend the sales for other products. For example, last year, the stock has touched food, appliances, mattresses and more.
This year the home improvement store Lowe’s offers discounts up to 40% on the technique in honor of the holiday. This offer ends July 10.
Not to buy: school supplies
Retailers begin selling school supplies in July, but you’ll save more if you wait with the purchase of a backpack or laptop. Focused on the school of trades historically reach their peak in late August and early September, when stores are more interested to clear the shelves of them.
To buy: Summer clothes
By July t-shirts, shorts and flip-flops has finally dropped in price and time to stock up on them for this, and possibly next year.
Search for discounts and coupons specifically for the clothing departments. For example, the designer brand Coach has already started summer sale, clothing stores and accessories, such as Forever 21 and Old Navy, also are preparing to launch seasonal sales. And July 19 will start the anniversary sale Nordstrom.
Not to buy: lawn mowers
July is not the best time to purchase great items for the outdoors such as lawn mowers. You’re not the only one thinking about how to take care of his yard, and higher demand means higher prices.
By August and September will be more interesting discounts on outdoor products, so postpone the purchase for another month or two.
Buy: Travel
July is the perfect time for booking your holiday for later this year.
July is the most popular (and expensive) month in summer for air travel, according to the report CheapAir.com online travel Agency. However, if you are interested in flights for autumn-winter, July is the perfect time for his reservation.
If you just need to buy the tickets in July, CheapAir recommends to travel on Tuesday and avoid the flights on Sunday.
Bonus Black Friday July
On Black Friday this month, the biggest discounts are expected for clothing and electronics. Retailers often offer discounts in an attempt to increase the normally passive summer sale.
This year Amazon holds its annual Prime day on 15 and 16 July with limited time offers of discounts. Walmart, Target and Forever 21 also announced the summer Black Friday.
And ice cream
July 21 — national ice cream day. Use this as an excuse to treat yourself to a favorite food.
In previous years, some ice cream shops offer this day of free food or good discounts on them.