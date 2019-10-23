Secrets of the personality of each Zodiac sign
Things are not always what they seem. This also applies to astrology. This article briefly describe the nature of the signs of the Zodiac. Ready to know the truth?
Is it true that Aries are aggressive and emotionless? But lion – brave? Whether Capricorn is always kept at a distance? Allow me to disagree! It’s just stereotypes, and they are far from the truth. And it is clear to all who study astrology in detail.
Find out the true secrets about the Zodiac signs!
Aries
What do you think when he tries to dominate you and to show his superiority? In fact, he needs your support and approval. He needs to be confident, to calm down, because by nature he is very sensitive romantic. And it really can be a knight without fear and without reproach, if you believe in him and inspire. He is ready, if necessary, even to give his life, protecting loved ones. But they are inexpressible need their support and feedback. They want to be loved, to be appreciated.
Taurus
Want to know why he is so adamantly stubborn? Why is it so hard to convince? This is due to their perpetual feeling of loneliness. Perhaps the roots of this problem in early childhood, when they realized that other than myself they can not count on anyone. They are very strong and at no hope. This also explains the case sometimes the selfishness in their actions. But trust me, when they say “I love you”, it’s from the heart. Even if it’s not obvious.
Gemini
They seem to always try too hard. Just move too fast, think too much. In a relationship with them is never easy. It seems that Gemini just doesn’t understand what’s going on. This is because whenever they were going to settle down, they inflicted a lot of pain. They are constantly mentally go back to a time when they thought that they understood everything, achieved everything, but it was not. They think it’s their fault and can’t forgive myself.
Cancer
Their eternal victim playing makes them unbearable sometimes cute, but sometimes frustrating. Their raging inside the ocean of emotion it’s hard not to notice, and it is not without reason. They’re playing “Prosecutor”, that the blame did not fall on them. They are very smart, but terribly afraid of being exposed. Decision-making not given to them easily and the memory of past mistakes often plunges them into despondency.
Leo
At the first meeting you can be amazed by their generosity, the certainty with which they can easily conquer all the audience. Sure, the inside looks even more beautiful. He hides his emotions, but he does. He has a habit of blaming himself whenever something goes wrong. You know, it did not say… Their kind and generous nature always sincerely wants to help. And all the time they feel they failed you. And, what is worse, ourselves. To hide this they behave like a “star”.
Virgin
Stable, steadfast and practical. He constantly analyzes everything, condemn and criticize. But that’s because they feel the world’s pain and want to do everything in their power to stop it. Deep down they are not so strongly want to succeed in everything they do. In fact, they dream to live a free life full of adventures. Spread your wings and soar high in the sky…
Libra
Polite, smiling, well-mannered – the impression one gets about them from others. Never thought about why they are open to negotiations and seek to find a compromise? Because they are trying hard not to judge and avoid conflict. It is very trying. Because they believe in the best in people. And relationship with your loved one and friends are always first. But they need to understand that they will feel better if you put their interests first. And it is not necessary to remake itself under those who are not worth their love.
Scorpio
I bet you sometimes wonder why these mysterious creatures behave suspiciously and keep so many secrets… Now you know! More than anything, they valued justice. They are out trying to protect the weak and scared. And I blame myself whenever they can’t do it. So they go deep inside of yourself and diligently build external protection to be seen in. And because they often seem materialistic and cold. They tend to idealize their friends and loved ones, which often find themselves disappointed.
Sagittarius
Confident, adventurous, typical Sagittarius, inspire faith in life just by looking at him. But there’s a catch! Inside they are waging a fierce struggle with the demons of their power and, sometimes, even my sanity. Deep down they dream of only one thing: to feel safe, surrounded by people who love them. And not all the same. Despite the fact that you think you can easily read him like an open book… It’s not. And they’ll show you just what you want. And only if you deserve it.
Capricorn
Reasonable and prudent is characterized as Capricorn more often. But how many remains unmentioned! In fact, they want to be spontaneous and to win their inclined to judge nature. But unfortunately, instead, they are shocking myself and the surrounding with its frequent mood swings. They are a bit uncomfortable. The secret is to make them feel loved. They have been hiding their fiery and sexual nature, while keeping it for the right person.
Aquarius
Their quirks and eccentricities is a way to show the world that they are not like everyone else who causes so much pain to others. They are disappointed in humanity and want to stop the bloodshed, making a funny and illogical madness. They want all the surrounding knew that they are not like everyone else. They try so hard to change the world for the better, often left all alone.
Fish
“Left to himself, will be back soon!” — identification sign this sign. But is this fair judgement? Do they really void of understanding? Of course not! Rather, quite the contrary! They even ingenious. What to go for daydreaming, really just a cry for help. They constantly receive signals from other people and all the Universe, so it’s very difficult to relax. From information overload they are constantly feel fatigue, like tired to think. When they find balance they’ll show what I can do!