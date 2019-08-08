Security forces resumed the assault on the residence of former President of Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

Loading...

Security forces launched a new assault on the residence of former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, RIA “Novosti” with reference to the headquarters of the former head of the country. According to Kloop, his supporters canceled a rally in Bishkek and went to the village of Koy-Tash.

According to staff, to storm the residence in the village of Koi-Tash there are about 200 police officers. They use stun grenades. “Supporters are fighting back about four hundred – they have no weapons, only sticks and stones,” – said in the headquarters. Kloop reports that about 150 security forces barricaded the road in Koi-Tash shields. Starts new assault as well local media reported KNews and 24.kg .

The former President is still in residence, where, according to RIA “Novosti”, the fire started, the source of which is unknown. Meanwhile it became known that the commandos taken hostage during the last storm, released.

According to the reporters of Kloop, a roadblock on the road to Koy-Tash brought about 200 protesters, some of them are armed and aggressive. They demand the opening of the road. One of them even got involved in a skirmish with a representative of riot, but it ended peacefully. It is reported that the place is no more than 70 security forces.

According to information “Radio Azattyk”, the security forces surrounded the house of the state, and some of them have already entered the courtyard. Atambayev’s supporters pushed, but no injuries were reported.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on June 27 voted for deprivation of state immunity and the status of the former President, which gives the possibility of bringing him to criminal responsibility. He is suspected of facilitating the redevelopment of land, corruption in the reconstruction of the Bishkek TPP, the illegal release from prison of the Chechen kingpin Aziz Batukaev, as well as illegal supply of coal to thermal power station of the capital and the illegal obtaining of land for construction of residential houses in the village of Koi Tash, Chui region. The lawyer of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Slesarev said that the decision of deputies not conforming to the Constitution of the country.

As the former head of the Kyrgyz state, he is subjected to political persecution by the current leadership of the Republic, and all the accusations calls “nonsense.” The ex-President also assured that he has premium weapons and in the case of attempts to capture it will render armed resistance. Atambayev three times previously ignored an invitation to appear for questioning at the interior Ministry.

Wednesday evening special services of Kyrgyzstan have begun an operation to arrest Atambayev at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash 20 kilometers from the capital. They used against supporters of the former leader non-lethal weapons, they opened fire in response. The Supervisory authority clarify that as a result of collisions with various injuries in Chui and Bishkek territorial hospitals were admitted 47 people, including 22 employees of Committee of national security, two officers and 23 civilians. A member of the Committee of national security, died from a gunshot wound, and after the injuries received during the assault on the home of former President, went into a coma, the head of the Department of internal Affairs of Chui oblast of Kyrgyzstan Samat Kurmankulov.

After the incident, the Prosecutor General’s office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case under articles about mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, hostage-taking and the threat or violence against a representative of authorities. Atambayev said that the special forces used military weapons, and called on the security forces “not to shoot at their own people.”